Time running out for £1m Lanarkshire lottery winner to claim their prize

There is just over a week left for South Lanarkshire’s missing £1m Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner to claim their prize.

The missing ticket is due to expire on Thursday, February 23, and players are urged to double check if they have code GREY 8746 6648.

The one-off Lotto draw on August 27, 2016, was held to thank National Lottery players for the support they have given Team GB through playing the lottery.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re eager to find the South Lanarkshire mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Team GB’s success in Rio, when their haul was a whopping 67 medals, was outstanding and worthy of celebration with an extra special Lotto draw, now we just need to find South Lanarkshire’s winner to help them celebrate their own win!”

Prize winners have 180 days to claim, if no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or e-mail help@national-lottery.co.uk.