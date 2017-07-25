Third time proves the charm

Silver Birch Interiors won the title of Scotland’s Best Kitchen Company 2017 in the Scottish Home Improvement Awards, having been a runner-up for the last two years.

Alan MacGregor from Uddingston, a kitchen installer to trade, started the business three years ago with help from Entrepreneurial Spark and The Princes Trust.

It has grown to employ a team of five, led by Alan, Peter Kavanagh from Rutherglen and Barry Hughes from East Kilbride who have an eclectic skill-set and background with 45 years of collective experience in the industry.

Alan said: “We are a determined bunch at Silver Birch Interiors, having worked very hard to get where we are today the recognition from our peers has been very welcomed.

“I feel it’s important for staff morale to enter these types of awards, I like my team to know they are valued, my confidence in the business and in what we do is then passed onto them.”