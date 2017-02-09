Theme park looking to recruit 100 staff for summer season

M&D’s theme park is holding a recruitment fayre in association with Jobcentre Plus to find 100 seasonal staff.

The Strathclyde Park attraction offers both part and full-time positions, with the fayre taking place on Friday, February 17, in M&D’s Family Restaurant from 10am-3pm.

Managing director Matthew Taylor said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for a fun working environment and flexible working hours.

“Every successful candidate will be welcomed into our friendly team and fully trained ahead of the 2017 season.

“Many of our seasonal staff reapply every year which is testament to the superb atmosphere at M&D’s.”

For more information call 01698 333 777.