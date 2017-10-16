Theme park gets  £1.4m payout for closing after crash

A £1.4m insurance payout has been made to M&D’s Theme Park after it closed for several days last summer following an accident in which ten people were injured.

The theme park was shut during the initial investigations into the Tsunami rollercoaster crash in June 2016, but partially reopened four days after the accident, and fully reopened less than a month later.

It has now emerged in their new annual accounts that M&D Leisure made a successful claim to their insurers under their ‘business interruption policy’.

The accounts also show turnover dropped in the last year from £8.2m to £7.8m, despite the £1.4m insurance payment, and gross profits fell from £4.3m to £3.5m.

Writing in the accounts, director Matthew Taylor said: “The results for the year are affected by the accident occurring in connection with the company’s Tsunami ride in 2016 which resulted in the temporary closure of the park while investigations were conducted.

“Turnover for the year fell to £7,840,537 (2016 - £8,240,240) – this includes income received under the company’s business interruption insurance policy of £1,425,585.”

The accounts also state the company’s insurers were dealing with claims from people injured in the crash, but no figure was disclosed.

Last month the Health and Safety Executive sent a report into the crash to the Procurator Fiscal and an investigation is ongoing.”