Tech firms’ partnership creates 25 jobs ... with 300 to come

Bellshill-based IT and technology specialist NVT Group has announced a strategic partnership with green technology innovator Own Energy Solutions which will create 25 new jobs in the next 12 months, rising to around 300 within three years.

Own Energy has developed a small wind turbine and inverter system to harvest wind energy using lampposts as hosts.

Each suitable lamppost conversion will save half a ton of carbon being released into the atmosphere.

As part of the deal, worth £3.5m to NVT Group over the next 15 years, Own Energy will relocate from Glasgow to NVT Group’s headquarters in Righead Industrial Estate.

NVT Group managing director Stephen Park Brown said: “We have a great record of working with winning teams and this new venture has every prospect of eclipsing our recent commissions.

“We believe that Own Energy can become a significant player in the renewables market both in the UK and beyond.”

Bellshill and Uddingston MSP Richard Lyle and North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue both welcomed the news.

Mr Lyle said: “This is marvellous news and I know from colleagues across the political divide that this project is really firing the imagination.

“Bringing jobs to Bellshill is also to be welcomed, and I wish both NVT and Own Energy well in this exciting new energy project.”

Councillor Logue added: “I very much welcome this news. New jobs, technology and innovation are a healthy mix of ingredients which will, we hope, pay dividends for North Lanarkshire and beyond.”