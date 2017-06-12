Taverna shortlisted for national awards

A Bellshill restaurant has been nominated in two categories at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Omorphia Taverna in Main Street is shortlisted in the South West section for Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year as well as for Best Restaurant Team.

In addition Fir Park in Motherwell is in the running to be named Sports Venue of the Year.

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Creative Oceanic, said: “We are delighted by the support we have had from the Scottish public who have voted for their favourites.

“The awards aim to celebrate the most dedicated and successful hospitality professionals and businesses in Scotland.”

The winners will be announced at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on June 26.