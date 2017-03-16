Survey shows PO is  a ‘community asset’

A survey on plans to franchise the Brandon Parade Post Office has shown it is a ‘community asset’.

The survey was carried out by Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows online and in person at Motherwell Shopping Centre.

The Post Office plans to franchise 37 Crown branches into existing shops, it ceased advertising to potential retailers on February 8.

The survey found 50 per cent of respondents used the branch at least once a week, with 64 per cent using it at least once every two weeks.

Fifty-five per cent said the branch was ‘really busy’ when they used it, with 84 per cent saying the service was ‘really valued’.

Seventy per cent agreed with the Communication Worker’s Union’s belief that franchising risks jobs, poorer services and accessibility and will reduce footfall in the town centre.

Mrs Fellows said: “It is clear from the responses the Brandon Parade Post Office is a community asset, and I have written to the Post Office’s chief executive to find out how busy the branch actually is.

“Many comments stressed concerns that elderly people in particular rely on the Post Office’s services which will undoubtedly decline if franchised.

“All communities affected must continue to make their voice heard, the UK Government and Post Office chiefs must be held to account.”