Revamped Windmill is opened by Celtic hero George McCluskey

Ex-Celtic and Hamilton player George McCluskey officially reopened the Windmill pub in Birkenshaw following a major refurbishment.

The Windmill, now part of the Sizzling Pubs group, made George, who lives in Viewpark and is currently under 17s youth coach at the Celtic Academy, its guest of honour as it invited him to their ceremonial ribbon cutting. An impressive 21 goals made Celtic striker George the top scorer in the Scottish Premier Division 1981-1982 season.

The pub, located on Thorniewood Road, resumed serving guests in September following a two week refurbishment. Following a significant investment four new jobs have been created for the local area.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager Margaret Carroll said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant Windmill looks following the refurbishment, and we’re thrilled to have had George McCluskey cut the ceremonial ribbon fir us.

“Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub and Grill to Uddingstone is really exciting for the whole team. At Sizzling Pub and Grill we want to offer good food and good value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of Uddingstone and the surroun ding area to saee what the new look Windmill Sizzling Pub and Grill is all about.”

The Windmill staff also plan to support the local community with various fundraising activities.