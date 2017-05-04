Remember the dead, fight for the living

Politicians, workers and activists from across North Lanarkshire came together to commemorate International Workers’ Memorial Day.

The event on Sunday was hosted by the North Lanarkshire Trade Union Council (NLTUC), marking the 10th annual commemoration at Summerlee Museum.

International Workers’ Memorial Day is celebrated around the world and families of those who died as a result of their work were invited to lay wreathes in their honour.

Speakers included NLTUC secretary Hugh Gaffney, North Lanarkshire provost Jim Robertson, Drew Smith from the GMB, Ellen Davies from the STUC and politicians Richard Leonard, Phil Boswell and Fulton McGregor.

Mr Gaffney said: “I want to thank everyone who came along and worked so hard to make this event a success.

“Most deaths in the workplace are preventable, and we have to redouble our efforts to make sure Health and Safety at work is not eroded and dismissed as red-tape and unnecessary bureaucracy.

“On International Workers’ Memorial Day, we remember the dead, but we resolve to fight even harder for the living.”