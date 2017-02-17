Public relations firm enjoys record results

A public relations and ­communications group founded in Motherwell more than 30 years ago has unveiled record annual results.

Beattie has reported a pre-tax profit of £624,000 for 2016, a rise of six per cent on the previous year, on turnover seven per cent higher at £9.3 million.

Chief executive Laurna Woods said: The latest figures follow ‘unprecedented’ results for 2015, and are, of course, particularly pleasing because 2016 was our 30th anniversary year.”

The firm was founded in 1986 by former journalist Gordon Beattie, whose first client was Motherwell Enterprise Trust.

It currently employs 130 people and counts Vue cinemas and Hamilton Park Racecourse among its clients, with eight bases around the UK, including an office in Uddingston.