Pub joins protest over VAT

A Motherwell pub is to cut the price of all food and soft drinks by 7.5 per cent on Wednesday, September 20.

The Brandon Works in Merry Street is backing a national Tax Equality Day, when prices at the Wetherspoon establishment will be reduced for one day only, in order to show the benefits of a VAT reduction.

At present all food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared to supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on all food.

Brandon Works manager Suzy White said: “We are proud to support the campaign to reduce the level of VAT within the pub industry.

“Customers coming to the pub on September 20 will find the price of their food and soft drinks is lower than normal.

“We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently.

“A reduction in the level of VAT on a long-term basis will generate growth and create jobs in the important leisure and hospitality sector.”