Protestors at Tunnock’s over rebranding of wafers in Japan

Members of the Scottish Resistance demonstrated outside the Tunnock’s factory in Uddingston last week over packaging in Japan.

This comes after the firm introduced a new wafer cream into the Far East market when the traditional did not prove a hit with Japanese customers.

However, the decision to rebrand the treats by adding the British ensign and the words “Made in Great Britain” drew the ire of the nationalist group.

The Scottish Resistance also protested at the Old Mill Road factory last year after Tunnock’s adverts were launched on the London Underground launched featuring its tea cakes on a silver cake stand and the slogan “The Great British Teacake”.

The latest remonstrance was billed as ‘The Boyd Tunnock Teacake Party Protest Against Union Joke Wafers”.

On it’s Facebook page the group wrote of Tunnock’s: “Once they were a Scottish company who promoted their Scottish identity, now they do all they can to promote themselves as a Brit company.

“They have abandoned their Scottish roots so its now up to us Scots to abandon their Brit biscuits leave them on the shelf.”

Alan Burnett, the company’s export manager, said new packaging had been designed after the firm won orders for nearly two million biscuits.

He said: “The branding is different, and, as you would expect, the writing is all in Japanese. However, it does have the Tunnock’s boy on it. You would recognise it instantly.

“Our products really seem to be taking off over there.”