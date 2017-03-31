Positive outcome for more than two thirds of Kwik Fit Insurance Services workers

Most staff have found new jobs after the Kwik Fit Insurance Services contact centre in Tannochside closed its doors.

Business Minister Paul Wheelhouse MSP set up a working group that brought together the firm’s owner Ageas, North Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Government agencies through ‎its Partnership Action for Continuing Employment initiative.

From a sample of 425 of the 521 employees, 68 per cent have secured a new role and 12 per cent have opted to study, take time off or retire.

Twenty per cent are still looking for alternative work.

Mr Wheelhouse said: “Clearly, any news of redundancy is deeply concerning, not only for those involved, ‎but their families and the local community.

“Ageas have worked with the Scottish Government to secure the best possible outcomes for those affected, showing themselves to be a conscientious employer during this difficult time for their staff.

“There is still significant work to do, however I am confident we are doing everything possible to support the staff in Tannochside and, in due course, to help find a new role for the site.”

Ant Middle, CEO Direct and Partnerships at Ageas, said: “We are very pleased that almost 80 per cent of staff either found a new role, or are opting to study or retire and hope everyone that is still looking for a role finds employment shortly.

“I thank them again for all their hard work and dedication over the years and wish them all the very best for the future.”

The partnership will continue to provide support where necessary to people who are still seeking employment.”