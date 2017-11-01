Plaid Cmyru leader learns about Motherwell steel revival

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson played host to Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood who had a particular interest in the steel industry.

The pair visited the Dalzell Works in Motherwell where they were met by Liberty Steel CEO Jon Bolton and Adrian Charman, managing director at the Dazell Mill.

Ms Adamson has previously spoken in Parliament about the significance of the steel industry to her political career

Her grandfather emigrated to Scotland from Ireland to work in the steel industry and it was the closure of Ravenscraig which prompted her to campaign for Scottish independence.

Ms Adamson said: “It was fantastic to welcome the leader of Plaid Cymru, Leanne Wood, to my constituency.

“We toured the Dalzell steel plant which has played such a significant role in the area’s industrial history.

“Leanne is someone who I’ve admired for a long time and with Wales also having a long industrial

history, it was great to accompany her on this visit.”

“This was a wonderful opportunity to hear about the progress that Liberty Steel are making in the area after serving on the Scottish Steel Task Force.

“This plant is integral to the local economy and it’s wonderful to see it filled with a thriving workforce again”.

Meanwhile Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has been meeting with Liberty Steel boss Sanjeev Gupta at Westminster to discuss the firm’s operations in the UK and the progress of Scottish steelworks; including the plants at Dalzell and Clydebridge and the Invergordon smelter.

Mrs Fellows also took the opportunity to raise her concerns about Chinese steel flooding the British market post-Brexit.

She said: “It was wonderful to catch up with Mr Gupta to find out about how Scotland’s steelworks are progressing.

“The meeting was a great opportunity to discuss the industrial activities and opportunities in the UK and abroad for steel and other industries such as energy and manufacturing. These are integral to the Scottish economy and jobs.

“The success of our steelworks will partly depend on whether the UK pursues market economic status for China post-Brexit. This would allow subsidised Chinese steel being dumped here putting our steelworks at a disadvantage.

“The Tories previously backed this status for China. They must change direction and save our steel.”