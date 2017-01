The new Pizza Hut Delivery in Merry Street, Motherwell, will open before the end of January.

At the start of December Burley & Epsom Ltd were employed to put up the signage and outfit the former Coral bookmakers shop as a takeaway.

Initially the company would only tell the Times & Speaker it will open in the ‘near future’, but @pizzahutdeliver has now confirmed on Twitter it is due to open by the end of the month.