North Lanarkshire millionaire has just a month to claim their prize

A lottery winner from North Lanarkshire has just a month left to claim their £1m prize or face losing it forver.

Every week the Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires, but the lucky winner from November 23, 2016 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

The search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in North Lanarkshire, with the winning Millionaire Raffle code AQUA 4641 7399.

The ticket-holder only has until Monday, May 22, to make their claim.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time is fast running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding.

“This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

In North Lanarkshire alone over 2,650 individual National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

If you have the lucky ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or send an e-mail