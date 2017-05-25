Newarthill apprentice wins top award

A Newarthill man saw off competition from workers at some of the world’s largest companies to win a prestigious award.

Edward Massey (21), who works at Terex Trucks in Newhouse, has received the East Kilbride & District Engineering Group Training Association’s (EKGTA) Best Final Year Apprentice Award 2017.

Six finalists were narrowed down from over a hundred candidates who are employed by well-known organisations such as Scottish Water, Liberty Steel, Texas Instruments and Coca Cola.

Edward went through a rigorous selection process conducted by EKGTA’s judging panel who looked at his ability and performance over a four-year Modern Apprenticeship.

EKGTA general manager Tom McBrearty said: “This award takes into account aptitude, ability, attitude and overall performance throughout the four years of the apprenticeship training programme.

“This year’s competition was very close indeed as the standard of candidate was very high. Each individual presented a very positive and professional image of themselves and their company.

“Edward should be extremely proud of his achievement and we wish him all the best with his career.”

During the four years Edward achieved an NC in mechanical engineering and an SVQ at Levels 2 and 3, as well as completing an HNC in mechanical engineering at Langside College.

He said: “To even be nominated for this prize was an honour in itself as I knew exactly the great competition that I was up against. To sum up in words how I feel is very difficult – I am extremely proud.

“I think, more than anything else, it’s a great reflection on the workforce at Terex Trucks as there’s always someone readily available to help you out if you’re stuck or need assistance with anything.”

Paul Hudson, operations director for Terex Trucks, added: “We are delighted that one of our young team members has been recognised by such a high-calibre organisation.

“We have seen Edward grow his skills and demonstrate his value to the business but it is great to see that others outside of our organisation recognise his capabilities too.

“It is also a great demonstration of how the ongoing investment by Volvo Construction Equipment in product and people at Terex Trucks is looking to the future.”