New guidelines considered for wind farms

South Lanarkshire Council is looking at changing its planning guidelines to cope with “repowering”.

It is going to consult renewable energy operators and developers, associated community councils and other interested third parties on Tall Wind Turbines, those above 150 metres high, to look at new guidelines.

Councillors on the planning committee were told South Lanarkshire already has a number of wind energy developments, which restricted its capacity for development.

In a report executive director Michael McGlynn said: “Repowering of existing wind farms is also likely to become more prevalent and increasingly taller turbines are now being considered when developers are both assessing the repowering of existing developments or new wind energy developments.

“In June 2015, the UK Government announced the end to all financial support for onshore wind energy developments. As a result, many wind energy developments that have obtained planning consent, but are not yet built and are unable to access subsidies, are now considered unviable.

“Developers are, therefore, reviewing these consents and to increase the yield from these wind energy developments, they are proposing to increase the height of turbines and revise their layout.”