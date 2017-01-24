MP hits out at Post Office closure plan

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has opposed the closure of Motherwell’s main post office.

The Post Office announced earlier this month it plans to close 37 of its flagship ‘Crown’ branches, including Brandon Parade.

A 28-day advertisement is currently ongoing to find a new partner to franchise the branch, which will be followed by a six month consultation.

In last week’s Motherwell Times the Communication Workers’ Union and Motherwell West councillor Paul Kelly raised concerns the move may lead to a loss of services and jobs and damage the economy of the town centre.

Mrs Fellows is one of 29 cross-party MPs to have signed an Early Day Motion in Westminster which condemns the closures.

She said: “The Post Office was a great public asset that is now being driven into the ground by private interests which will undoubtedly lead to a loss in service.

“Whenever I am in the Brandon Parade branch, it is always busy. After asking for people’s views on social media, they have said the exact same. The planned closure goes completely against the local community’s needs and wishes.

“I am currently arranging to meet officials from the Post Office and the Communication Workers Union who have warned of 427 job losses in total. It is essential we keep people in work.

“The local community must rally against these plans. When the consultation opens, it is essential that people make their views heard. The SNP and I will do all we can to oppose the plans in Parliament and to force the UK Government to intervene to halt these plans.”