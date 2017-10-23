More time needed to create restaurant

An application has been submitted to renew the planning permission to turn the Old Bank Chambers in Motherwell, into a restaurant.

In December 2014 Civic Bar and Grill Ltd was given the go-ahead by North Lanarkshire Council for a change of use from an office to a bar/restaurant.

As well as the internal changes external alterations would comprise a new entrance porch, disabled access ramp, external dining/smoking area and extraction flues.

The firm has since been dissolved and the Windmillhill Street building, which was most recently a lawyer’s office, has been bought by Arianna Properties Ltd.

The Glasgow-based estate agency is based in the same building as Tony Macaroni and counts the Italian chain amongst its clients.

With the original planning permission due to run out in December it has applied for an extension.

In a letter to the council Ian Graham of Platform 9 International Ltd, which also represented Civic Bar and Grill, said: “The planning consent for change of use from office to bar/restaurant and alterations to the building, is due to expire on December 5 this year, without the approved development taking place. It has lain empty since 2014.

“The building has only recently been sold to a new owner who wishes to invest in the property and change it as approved to a restaurant use.

“As the preparations and costings for a site start take time, we wish as original agents for the application, to extend the expiry date for the consent to provide more time to advance the proposals.”

It is unlikely the matter will go before councillors as officials can use delegated powers to make a decision.