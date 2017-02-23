More than 300 jobs to be created as Lidl gets go ahead for new distribution centre at Eurocentral

Lidl UK has today (Thursday) been granted planning permission by North Lanarkshire Council to build a new regional distribution centre at Eurocentral.

The food retailer is planning a multi-million pound investment in the relocation of its 400 strong workforce from Livingston to the new site off Coddington Crescent which the company secured last year.

Work on the new 58,000 m² centre will begin in the next six months to replace Lidl UK’s current Scottish headquarters, which the business originally moved into in 1996 and has since outgrown.

This will enable the firm to provide enhanced support for its 92 stores up and down the country (from Kirkwall to Stranraer), as well as create up to 360 new jobs and allow for further expansion and investment in Scotland.

Ross Millar, managing director for Lidl in Scotland, said: “We have worked very closely with North Lanarkshire Council since 2016 and are greatly encouraged by the decision at today’s committee meeting.

“Our new RDC not only signifies an investment in our own infrastructure and workforce, but also highlights our wider ambitions within Scotland as Lidl UK continues to experience incredible growth.

“Our expansion would not be possible without being able to recruit the right people and I am equally proud that we were the first supermarket to pay the Living Wage rate, as set by the Living Wage Foundation.

The council’s Planning and Transportation convener Jimmy Coyle, who is also a councillor for Mossend and Holytown, added: “This is a good news story, the development will create over 300 jobs and I am delighted to welcome Lidl to North Lanarkshire.”