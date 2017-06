This year’s Ravenscraig re-union marks the 25th anniversary of the Motherwell steel plant’s closure.

All former workers are invited to the informal event at Club 100, formerly Fir Park Social Club, on Friday, June 30, at 7.30pm.

More details are available from Steven Jeffrey, 07880 366316, and Jim Fraser, 07593 315511.

Dozens of ex-workers attend the get together, held every two years.