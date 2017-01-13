Kwik Fit Insurance Services to close at end of March with loss of more than 500 jobs

Kwik Fit Insurance Services in Tannochside will close at the end of March with the loss of over 500 jobs.

Owners Ageas UK told the 521 staff the bad news yesterday (Thursday) and confirmed the contact centre’s last day of business will be March 31.

A consultation with staff began in November and despite Ageas having discussions with interested parties to take over the site no deal was struck.

The move was blamed on “fundamental” changes in the way people buy insurance.

However, as he announced the closure Ant Middle, chief executive of Ageas Direct & Partnerships, was confident staff would quickly be able to find new jobs.

He said: “It’s with regret that we have decided to close our Tannochside office and we know our employees will be disappointed with this news.

“However, after talks with third parties, about 40 contact centre-based organisations have expressed strong interest in our workforce, with more than 1,800 relevant opportunities identified so far.

“We will do all we can to support our people in securing alternative roles.”

Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle had tried to encourage a takeover.

He said: “This is deeply disappointing news and of course my primary concern is for all staff affected.

“While this is a difficult time for employees, there are a number of companies in the area who have noted an interested in recruiting staff — allowing them to remain in employment.

“I’ll continue to offer my assistance wherever possible in this process and would urge any of my constituents affected to contact me for help and advice.”