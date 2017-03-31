Kwik Fit Insurance Services closes its Tannochside office with the loss of over 500 jobs

The Kwik Fit Insurance Services contact centre in Tannochside closes today (Friday) with the loss of more than 500 jobs.

Owners Ageas UK blamed “fundamental” changes in the way people buy insurance, when it began a consultation process with the 521 staff back in November.

Despite discussions with several interested parties, the firm announced in January no deal could be struck to take over the site.

However, it was stated 40 contact centre-based organisations had expressed interest in the workforce, with more than 1,800 relevant role opportunities identified.

Partnership Action for Continuing Employment and Penna outplacement services provided support to employees, while and Ageas themselves organised onsite recruitment fairs.

Ant Middle, CEO Ageas Direct & Partnerships, said: “I know this has been a difficult and unsettling time for all of our employees and I want to thank each of them for their professionalism.”