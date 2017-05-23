Jewellery chain is opening new store

Discount jewellery chain Warren James is opening a new store in Motherwell on Saturday.

The store takes over the unit in Brandon Parade South vacated when Henderson went into liquidation three years ago.

Motherwell Shopping Centre manager Geraldine El Masrour said: “We are all very excited and look forward to Warren James opening their doors on Saturday.”

It will be open from 9.15am-5.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays.

A spokesperson for Warren James said: “We are a team of jewellery lovers and the whole team can’t wait to deliver great advice and service to our new customers.

“We’re confident that shoppers will be quick to catch on to the amazing savings and value we have to offer.”

