Hotel set for ’Craig site

A 40-bedroom hotel will open in Ravenscraig next year following a successful planning application by Marston’s Inns and Taverns, owner of the Raven’s Cliff pub.

Work will soon get underway to build the two-story Raven’s Cliff Lodge alongside the pub, which opened in August 2015. Marston’s say it will offer high quality mid-market accommodation to business and leisure travellers.

Rachel Newnes, acquisitions manager for Marston’s Inns and Taverns, said: “We have listened to our customers and recognised that the Motherwell area would benefit from additional high-quality yet affordable hotel accommodation.

“The pub is surrounded by sports and leisure facilities, including Fir Park, Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility and Strathclyde Park, each attracting thousands of visitors a year.

“New College Lanarkshire is also on the doorstep and a number of nationally significant business locations are just a few miles away.”

Nick Davies, director of Ravenscraig Ltd, the company responsible for regeneration of the Ravenscraig site, said: “The expansion of a key business here is fantastic news.

“Since development work at Ravenscraig began more than £200 million has been invested in creating employment, investment, community facilities and homes. The success of the pub as well as the popularity of new homes gives us great confidence as we continue to regenerate the site.”