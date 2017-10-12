Hotel apologies over cup tie tickets

Dalziel Park Hotel in Motherwell has apologised for offering packages to attend the League Cup semi-final between Motherwell and Rangers at Hampden ... in the Rangers end.

In a statement on Facebook the hotel claims it “misjudged” local feelings.

It read: “The tickets we acquired from an external supplier were for the Rangers section of Hampden. “Unfortunately we misjudged the ill feeling this would cause with our customers within the Motherwell area for which we apologise.

“At Lisini we try to cater for all of our customers equally and it was not our intention to cause offence.

“We are proud to be a part of the community in Motherwell and support local causes and charities in Lanarkshire as a whole.”