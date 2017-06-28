Focus on renewable energy can boost the steel industry

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows met with Dalzell Works general manager Drew McGhie to discuss the future of steel in Scotland.

This follows her appointment as SNP spokesperson for Small Business, Enterprise and Innovation in an SNP group reshuffle at Westminster.

Marion said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this role, locally there’s a lot to be done to revive our town centres and create employment. I’m hoping to bring together local stakeholders to do just that.”

Following Scottish Government intervention last year Liberty took over the Dalzell plant from Tata saving hundreds of jobs.

Discussions took place on the progress made since Liberty’s takeover, the role of the UK and Scottish Governments, energy issues and a strategy for the industry.

Mrs Fellows said: “It was a pleasure speaking to Mr McGhie and hearing about how our steelworks are progressing under Liberty.

“With great capabilities in engineering research and innovation through our universities, works like Dalzell making steel for wind turbines and great potential for renewable energy in Scotland there are plenty of opportunities to grow in these sectors.

“We now need a UK Government that is willing to develop and encourage these markets, instead it has slashed support for renewable industries and not put forward a credible industrial strategy.”