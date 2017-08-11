First meeting takes Facebook group ‘live’

A meeting in South Dalziel Historic Building with the aim of making a Facebook group go ‘live’ has been hailed a success.

Motherwell’s Community Group developed out of the Facebook page of the same name and hopes in time to follow in the footsteps of Larkhall and District Volunteers Group, which has been providing community services for 23 years.

The Facebook page’s founder Scott Symington said: “The first meeting went really well, to be honest I was blown away with the number that came.

“Someone asked me why I was doing it and my reply was to bring the page ‘live’ so it gets folk out the house and getting together within our community which is sadly lacking nowadays.

“At the moment this is the basic grass roots version to see how far I can take it to see and if the idea of a volunteer group is worthwhile, so far I’ve got a positive response.

“Councillor Kenneth Duffy has been really good at giving me pointers for funding ideas and hopefully every month there will be a variety of interests for the members with guest speakers and people passing on skills.

“I just want to get the town or my page feeling like one big happy family.

“If I can get that to happen along with foundations of the volunteer group my dream will become reality as long as I have the right folks in place along with the backing, support and funding of Motherwell in general.

“Everyone said at the meeting that I can make it work, but I replied I can only make it work if we all do it together.”

The Facebook page has more than 2400 members, to learn more click here