Firm to take on carers

A home care firm is creating another 25 jobs in North Lanarkshire.

Mears says the posts will cover Bellshill, Motherwell, Wishaw, Coatbridge and Airdrie.

Mears provides home care and support to more than 40,000 people each week from offices all around the UK.

Services include respite care, re-enablement care following illness, domiciliary care for day to day domestic and personal support, 24-hour live-in care and palliative care services.

Local manager Arlene McHugh said: “Some of our team h cared for members of their own families or friends, and it’s been an experience which made them realise what a rewarding job this might be.”