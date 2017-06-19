Firm signs $1bn engine deal

Motherwell firm MB Aerospace is to hire 160 new staff after it signed a new 10-year contract with United Technologies Corporation (UTC), potentially worth $1 billion.

The new contract will see the Logans Road company supply aero-engine components and assemblies across the full range of Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines.

The group, which currently employs 1,600 employees in the USA, UK and Poland, described the new contract as a “milestone opportunity”.

It estimates an additional 160 engineering specialists have been and will be recruited within the next 3-5 years.

CEO Craig Gallagher said: “We are hugely respectful of the trust placed in us by United Technologies and Pratt & Whitney to support their programs.

“MB Aerospace and UTC already possess a strong working relationship across Pratt & Whitney’s installed base programs, and this contract represents a milestone opportunity for our world class teams to support UTC.”