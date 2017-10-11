Few days left to give your thoughts on Post Office proposal

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has criticised the plans for Motherwell Post Office in her submission to the public consultation and has urged the community to do so too.

Mrs Fellows has been working with the Communication Workers’ Union and Motherwell West councillor Paul Kelly who all believe moving the Post Office into Digby’s on Muir Street puts at risk town centre footfall, accessibility, jobs and services.

Mrs Fellows wrote to the group chief executive of Post Office Ltd who declined meeting to discuss the matter.

She said: “People have only a few days left to make their submission to the consultation. It is essential they let Post Office executives know the community is opposed to these plans.

“The Post Office is a community asset and the proposed location will be unfit for purpose due to its accessibility and parking facilities.

“We must protect jobs, our town centre and above all, community assets such as the Post Office which have been placed on the Tory chopping block of privatisation.

“Instead of allowing a reckless decline, the UK Government must intervene to ensure the long term future of Post Offices across the country and I will be writing to the Post Office Minister with my concerns.”

Submissions can be made by emailing comments@postoffice.co.uk before Sunday.