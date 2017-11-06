Euan is determined to be a cut above the rest

Bellshill barber Euan Russell is proving himself a cut above the rest since trading in his football boots for a pair of scissors last year.

Euan (20) has just been down to London where he placed second in the level two apprentice’s cut and finish competition at Salon International.

Salon International is the UK’s largest professional exhibition for the hairdressing sector and Euan’s involvement shows how far he has come in the past 14 months since giving up thoughts of becoming a footballer.

He said: “I used to play football and I was on a course that was being coached by Sandy Clark, but I was never signed by a time.

“I was in the house one day and my mate phoned to say he was doing the barbering course at Coatbridge College and there were still spaces if I was interested.

“To be honest I thought it might be a bit of a skive so I went along, but almost right away I knew this was what I wanted to do.”

Euan is being mentored by ‘The Singing Barber’ Ian Ross who is currently based at Picturesque in Windmillhill Street, Motherwell.

He said: “Ian is a great guy, we get on really well and I’ve learned so much from him, I don’t think I could have picked a better mentor at this stage of my career, I certainly doubt I’d be placing second at a major UK event if it wasn’t for his guidance.

“I can’t believe how well the past 14 months have gone, I’m so glad I got that random call from my mate, and can’t wait to see what the future hold.”

The near future will see Euan join Ian in new premises in Merry Street, Motherwell, with plans to open a barbering college towards the end of the year.