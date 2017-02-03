Employment service to move into former Craigneuk Library

Routes to Work is set to move into the former Craigneuk Library building once North Lanarkshire Council spend £40,000 doing it up.

North Lanarkshire Council’s arms length external organisation for the delivery of employability support believes the closure of the library in October is an opportunity to increase its services.

It is in discussions with NL Properties to move from its long-standing home in Shieldmuir Street, Craigneuk, but requires nine windows to be replaced in the library building.

There is also a need for security to be beefed up with introduction of an external shutter on each window.

In a report to the Education Committee, head of Education (Skills, Lifelong Learning & Youth Employment) Lizanne McMurrich said: “The former library building will offer Routes to Work increased floor space and a location which will allow the delivery of employability services within the area to be enhanced and expanded.

“Greater visibility, using appropriate signage which can highlight the purpose of the facility as an employability hub will also encourage an increase the uptake of employability services in the area. “Current estimate of costs for the external shutters and window replacement is £40,000 and it is proposed that this cost be met from the Education Skills and Youth Employment Wind and Watertight Capital Budget 2017/18.”