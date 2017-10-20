Edge celebrates going extra mile

Bellshill-based Edge Testing Solutions has been supporting 10 charities to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Ten members of staff completed a £5000 fundraising initiative by walking 500 miles on a treadmill – the distance from its Strathclyde Business Park office to new London facility.

The walkers were founder Brian Ferrie, Nadia McKay, Sharon Hamilton, Fiona Atherton, Liam Rankine, Gary Robertson, Michael Burt, Jennifer McManus, Claire Ferguson and Kimberley Crielly, with Edge donating £10 for every 10 miles walked.

The proceeds were split between St Andrew’s Hospice, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Digital Xtra Fund, Brick by Brick, Little Stars, Acorns Children’s Hospice Trust, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, NSPCC and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Representatives were invited to attend Edge’s 10th anniversary party to receive the cheques from Mr Ferrie.

Head of marketing Fiona Atherton said: “We got everyone involved by asking them to nominate a charity which was close to their hearts; the stories inspired us all and gave us the motivation we needed.”

Edge employees have also been participating in other fundraising activities in support of the 10 charities, including a raffle at their 10th anniversary event.

Mr Ferrie added: “We wanted to mark our 10th anniversary by adding another dimension to our fundraising efforts, while also celebrating our expansion into England; that’s why walking 500 miles seemed so appropriate.”