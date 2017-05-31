Don’t let new gadgets scare you says Ian

An IT systems administrator was inspired by his mum to set up in business as a tutor for people who feel “left behind by technology”.

Ian Devlin, who’s from Motherwell, describes himself as a one-to-one computing tutor for “mature people who struggle to navigate their smartphones, laptops or tablets”.

Ian, who has set up Easy PC, added: “Some people are stumped by web or app-based e-mail, or want to communicate with friends and family using applications such as FaceTime or Skype but don’t know where to start.

“I was inspired to start this venture by my mum, Ann. Everyone is online via smartphones, tablets, etc these days. However, many people still struggle unnecessarily and, for whatever reason, feel silly in asking for help.”