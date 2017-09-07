Digby’s chosen for post office

The Post Office wants to switch its main Motherwell facility to a much smaller general store and off-licence.

Its proposal to move out of Brandon Arcade was announced in January and now it’s been revealed that, if all goes to plan, Digby’s Day Today store in Muir Street will take over the service in February next year.

The Post Office says the new franchise would be good news for customers, with longer opening hours, including Sundays.

However, the proposal will be met with dismay in some quarters.

The Communciation Workers’ Union insists such moves are bad for employees and customers, and earlier this year North Lanarkshire Council depute leader Paul Kelly warned the loss of the Brandon Arcade post office would be “unacceptable”.

He said: “It’s the most convenient location for many people.”

However, the Post Office pointed out Digby’s is in a central position, close to bus stops and the train station.

Roger Gale, sales and trade marketing director, said: “We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.

“Our customers will be offered the same range of services in a new, modern environment and with longer opening hours.”

A public consultation on the proposal runs until October 18 and customers can make their views known on the website, postofficeviews.co.uk, by email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by phoneing 03457 22 33 44 and by post to FREEPOST, Your Comments.