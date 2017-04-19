Dance and exhibition to mark sit-in date

Events are to take place over the coming week to mark the 30th anniversary of the Caterpillar sit-in.

A dance will be held on Saturday, April 22, while an exhibition on the fight to save the Tannochside factory opens at Bellshill Cultural Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

Around 1200 workers occupied the factory for more than three months in 1987 in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to prevent its closure.

The dance, featuring DJ Billy Stewart, is at Tannochside Miners’ Club on Saturday, starting at 7.30pm. Admission is £5, payable at the door. A share of the proceeds will go to a Parkinson’s self help group.

The Cultural Centre exhibition runs until May 1 and features photographs, videos of demonstrations and interviews with those involved in the occupation.