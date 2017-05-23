Businesses are challenged to help hospice

St Andrew’s Hospice has launched a new challenge for Scottish businesses as it seeks to raise the remaining £4m needed for its rebuild.

With the Capital Appeal having passed the £5m mark the hospice teamed up with Tesco in Bellshill to launch ‘You’re Hired’.

The fundraising challenge encourages businesses to set staff entrepreneurial tasks as part of their self-development training and training, as well as raising money for the hospice.

Teams will present their project to judges in February ahead of an awards ceremony with the overall winners receiving a day’s business counselling with Sir Tom Hunter.

Along with Tesco, already on board are North Lanarkshire Council, facilities management firm Starfish and construction group Morgan Sindall.

Capital Appeal director Karen McFadyen said: “Many companies have to develop corporate social responsibility within their business and this challenge provides an opportunity to get staff involved in a fun event and at the same time give something back to the community.”

Tesco Bellshill’s community champion Nadine Pender added: “We were keen to support St Andrew’s Hospice because many of our staff have been touched by the organisation in some way and we are very keen to help.

“The hospice has such a short time to raise the money to complete their new building and we really want to help them as much as possible.”

The new hospice is expected to open in spring 2018.