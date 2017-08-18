Brexit fears of biodiesel firm

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows visited the Newarthill factory of Argent Energy to discuss the effects of Brexit on the business.

The plant produces biodiesel and aims to continue contributing to the global battle against climate change and help the UK maximise the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from transport.

Mrs Fellows and Argent’s director of corporate affairs Dickon Posnett discussed concerns over the removal of EU imposed duties on American biodiesel which could see a greater influx of imports.

Mrs Fellows, who is also the SNP’s Westminster spokesperson for Small Business, Enterprise and Innovation, said: “It was a useful and informative meeting with Dickon to discuss the company’s and sector’s concerns over Brexit.

“The EU has many regulations in place that protect European and Scottish businesses – many of which are local. The uncertainty around Brexit and the future of these businesses puts local jobs on the line.

“The greatest concern for businesses like Argent Energy is that government subsidised fuels from America flood our market.

“This is especially concerning when Theresa May is turning her back on Europe, and as a consequence, needs to forge stronger relations with Donald Trump’s USA.

“The UK Government must listen to these businesses and heed their concerns. We must prioritise our own jobs and economy over that of the USA.”