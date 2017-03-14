Biotechnology firm expands operations

A Eurocentral-based firm which is working to develop a cure for cancer is expanding its operations.

TC BioPharm (TCB) has acquired more space within the Maxim 1 building bringing its total capacity from 5005 sq ft to 16,300 sq ft.

The biotechnology company has taken further space on the ground floor as well as a full suite on the third floor.

TCB plans to use part of the additional space to increase its manufacturing capacity as it commences phase IIa/III treatment of patients with skin, kidney and lung cancer.

The remaining space will be used to develop new products based on TCB’s innovative ‘ImmuniCAR’ cancer therapy platform.

Angela Scott, TCB’s chief operating officer, said: “This facility expansion will allow TCB to treat more cancer patients with our game-changing immunotherapies.

“The team at Maxim has done everything possible to facilitate our growth in Scotland.”

Craig Ritchie from Maxim Office Park added: “TC BioPharm’s clean room, lab and administration facility at Maxim has become a Scottish hub for immuno-cell therapy research, benefitting cancer patients in the UK and Europe.

“We are very proud to have the biotechnology company as a tenant and to be able to accommodate its growing requirements as it continues its innovative and potentially life-saving work.”