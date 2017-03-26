Bellshill partnership claims success at winning new business

Bellshill based partnership hub South West claims a package of sessions featuring industry experts can help firms win new business from some of Scotland’s biggest building contractors.

Companies taking part in its March programme include JBB Groundcare, Racam Security and Communications, CHAPS, BMG Ltd, CCI Scotland, Clancy Consulting, CP Construction Solutions, McLaren Electrical Services and Lucion Services.

Michael McBrearty, chief executive of hub South West, said: “The South West of Scotland is rich in ambitious companies in the construction and related sectors who want to take on greater volumes of business in a sustainable manner.

“This programme, which already has been a resounding success, will bring in experts in the fields of people management, IT, tendering and marketing, as well as building relationships with hub’s Tier 1 Contractors who will meet the delegates with the aim of helping businesses to build the skills they need as well as to create the internal capacity for growth.

“Representatives of participating companies will be able to speak freely about the issues which face them in the eight half-day sessions.

“Measures are taken to ensure that there is no clash with competing businesses.”

hub South West aims to provide value for money and generate growth in the local economy through innovative methods of partnership working and procurement.

There’s more about the firm and its objectives at www.hubsouthwestscotland.co.uk.