Another award for Taverna

A Bellshill restaurant has successfully defended its title as the country’s Best Mediterranean Establishment.

The Omorphia Taverna in Main Street was recognised for the second year in a row at The Food Awards Scotland as it continues to delight customers with authentic Greek cuisine.

The awards celebrate and reward the very best the Scottish food industry has to offer, including servers, specialists and suppliers, with the winners being voted for by the public.

Cafe Hepburn in Bellshill and Enzo’s Fish and Chips in Uddingston were among the nominees in the South West region of the Cafe/Bistro of the Year and Takeaway of the Year categories respectively.

Earlier this year the Omorphia Taverna were also named Best Restaurant Team and Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year for the South West region at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.