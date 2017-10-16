Action needed to halt decline

Motherwell & Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has written to Margot James MP, UK Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility, to demand intervention over plans to franchise Crown Post Offices across the UK.

Mrs Fellows, who is also the SNP’s Small Business spokesperson, requested a meeting with Post Office chief executive, Paula Vennells, but was snubbed and given the details for the Post Office’s public consultation instead.

She has now asked to meet with UK Government Ministers due to fears of a “managed decline” of the Post Office which will result in complete privatisation.

At present 37 Crown Post Offices (larger branches found on high streets), including Motherwell, have been earmarked for closure.

Mrs Fellows said: “We are seeing the managed decline of the Post Office – a cherished community asset. If the Post Office will not listen to communities and scrap franchise plans, then the UK Government must force them to.

“Franchise plans will result in a drop in access, services, footfall in town centres and also jobs resulting in a loss of expertise which are essential for the Post Office’s viability and future.

“Closing shop fronts in town centres across the UK will doom the Post Office’s future. We need action now.”

The consultation into the closure of Motherwell’s post office in Brandon Arcade ended on Sunday.