Boys’ Brigade company celebrates 60 years

The original members of 20th Motherwell Boys’ Brigade are pictured at North Motherwell Parish Church — and this year the company is celebrating its 60th birthday.

It’s one of the smaller companies in Motherwell. Bellshill and District Battalion, so this is a significant milestone in its history and various events to celebrate are being held during the current BB session.

The next big date is Friday, February 24, when past and present members will come together at the Centenary Suite at Fir Park. Everyone is looking forward to hearing ex-members share memories of their time in the company. Tickets are available from company leaders.