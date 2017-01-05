Bothwell club’s year of fundraising provides £12,000 charity boost

Kind hearted golfers from Bothwell Castle Golf Club raised £12,000 for charity over the last year.

Among the events that took place throughout 2016 were a Pro-Am day, a sportsman’s dinner, a ladies open day, a fashion show, a prize-giving night and various raffles and auctions which contributed to the tremendous total.

The money was divided between the Beatson Cancer Charity and Alzheimer Scotland, who each received £6,000.

Club captain Gareth Rees said: “Since the inception of the Pro-Am over 30 years ago, it has raised in excess of £320,000, making it one of the most successful in Scotland.

“It’s gratifying that the work put in by the club can result in such a significant amount being presented to charity.

“People in this area of the west of Scotland have a close affinity and appreciation for what the Beatson Cancer Charity and Alzheimer Scotland do for people in need.”

Representatives of both charities visited the club for a celebration buffet when the cheques were handed over.

Kathleen McLaren, retail fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “I’d like to give my sincere thanks to everyone at Bothwell Castle Golf Club for choosing us as a beneficiary.

“All money raised will go to the fight against cancer now and in the future and for that we are truly grateful.”

The membership showed its commitment to the club on Christmas Day as more than 100 people were in attendance for meals.