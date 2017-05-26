Blantyre Gala promises ‘awesome’ free family fun

If you are a big fan of summer gala events this year’s Blantyre Gala Weekend (starts June 10) could be worth a day out of town.

To be staged in the grounds of the David Livingstone Centre (pictured), the Saturday features the Live at Livvies Music Festival while the Sunday is the official Gala Day

Between noon and 6pm the free event promises fun for all the family with a Highland Games theme – and what’s reckoned a superb funfair, a large matrket, and more.

A spokesperson said: “It promises to be a day of excitement, entertainment, fun and laughter for everybody of all ages and of course we’ll be crowing the gala ‘royals’ early in the afternoon.

“Partially lottery funded, we’ve upscaled everything this year. This is our largest production yet, hoping to attract many thousands of people. It’s going to be awesome!”