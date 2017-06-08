Big-hearted Heather helps out

It was a case of giving something back when Bellshill store employee Heather Johnston signed up for the Glasgow Kiltwalk. Her son James was helped by the Les Hoey MBE DreamMaker Foundation so Heather, who works at Morrisons, decided to raise money for the Lanarkshire charity.She is pictured handing over a cheque for £893 to Les as Andy Robb, the store’s customer service manager, looks on.

Heather was one of 120 supporters who walked either 16 miles or 23 miles to raise funds for the foundation. Morrisons matched the amount to hand Les’s organisation another boost.