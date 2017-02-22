Beloved pet’s final months so precious

When their beloved dog was struck by a deadly illness, Martin and Amanda McCabe wanted their final months with her to be precious.

So they took nine-year-old Cassie on an incredible journey, stopping off at dozens of locations throughout Scotland.

Now the Bellshill couple have produced a book featuring photographs of them with their German Shepherd at some of the country’s most beautiful spots.

Amanda explained: “Cassie was diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy which affects the spinal cord and mimics symptoms similar to multiple sclerosis in humans.

“The disease is incurable and her decline would include full paralysis of her hind legs. As her condition deteriorated we joined a Facebook page with members who are dealing with the same condition in their dogs and we were loaned a set of dog mobility wheels to help Cassie walk.

“From January to September last year when, sadly, we lost her to the disease, we toured all over Scotland in her wheels, ticking off all the places she visited.”

The couple’s book, Cassie’s Adventures, can be bought by e-mailing cure4dm.uk@gmail.com. It costs £12.99 plus £2.50 postage, with all profits going to the charity Finding the Cure for DM.

Amanda added: “The charity has a wheel loaning programme and Cassie’s wheels have been passed on to another dog which is a great way to honour her memory.