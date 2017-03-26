Bellshill firm offers chance of a bursary boost

Metal recycling firm EMR has launched a charitable bursary to support local causes and is asking for nominations from the Bellshill area.

With a yard on Kirklee Road, EMR wants to support local communities and help those in need.

Tom Watts, area manager, said: “As a national business, with a local presence, we have the pleasure of meeting customers who are involved with a range of causes.

“This bursary is our way of supporting communities throughout the Bellshill area and assisting the locations we work with on a daily basis.

“Whether a community building needs a make over, you want to organise a clean up in your local area, or your local sports team needs a new kit, we want to hear from you.”

To apply, email Bursarygroup@emrgroup.com or write to Bursary application, Rachel Lewis, EMR, Sirius House, Delta Crescent, Warrington, WA5 7NS.

Include the name of your organisation or cause, where it is based, what it does to support the local community, what funding is required and what it will be used for.

Provide your contact details too, so the organisers can get in touch.

Terms and conditions will apply and successful applicants will be notified within 28 days of their nomination being received.